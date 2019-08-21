Minnesota is the Friendliest State in the Nation, Don'tcha Know!

Congratulations our fellow Minnesotans, according to a new survey, Minnesota Nice has landed us at the very top of the "Friendliest States in America 2019" list.

Big 7 says, "It’s called ‘Minnesota Nice’ for a reason – the atmosphere in the Twin Cities and beyond is hard to match, with a homey feel and locals who go the extra mile to welcome tourists."

It's hard to disagree with that.

And yes, Karen, we know that we're extremely passive aggressive, don't know how to zipper merge, and we can get a little aggressive on the roads from time-to-time, OK? Don't ruin this for us.

Wisconsin didn't even make it into the top 5, which surprises us.

Here are the Top 5 Friendliest States:

Minnesota Tennessee South Carolina Texas Wyoming

And the Top 5 Least Friendly States: