Minnesota Sheriff's Association Helps Launch Luke Combs Social Media Campaign to Help Grieving Lakeville Family

Wolf Pack, assemble!

We have been approached with an incredible opportunity to help a grieving family from Lakeville who recently lost a loving sister, daughter, and member of our armed services, Mollie Mahowald.

Mollie's family recently sent out a loving; yet heartbreaking plea to Luke Combs, asking if he could pay tribute to Mollie by attending a party before or after a convoy they have in her honor.

According to her family, Mollie was tragically taken from them when she was killed by a drunk driver at young age of 25. She served 5 years in the army as a mechanic, was bubbly, had a huge heart and her smile lit up a room; she was also a huge country music fan.

If Mollie was still with us today, her family knows they would all be going to Luke's concert in September together. With her being gone, this would be the best way to celebrate and remember her.

Can you please help us spread the word by sharing Mollie's story and hit Luke's social media hard with the hashtag - #LukeforMollieMN

Twitter: @lukecombs

Instagram: @lukecombs

Facebook: Luke Combs

For a dedicated follower such as Julia, we’ll RT this for sure.



What do you say, @lukecombs? @1029TheWolfMN @K102 https://t.co/qwoLsWfqrA — Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association (@MNSheriffs) April 8, 2019

Courtesy of Peg Mahowald via Facebook