Minnesotans Could Soon Be Paying A Lot More For Gas

Who wants to play a game of "Would you rather?"

Would you rather have cheaper gas or nicer roads?

It's a tough choice really. Chances are you already think that gas is too much as it is, so why not pay 20 cents more? Especially if it means that our roads and bridges will be repaired with that extra coinage. Could be worth it?

That's what Govenor Tim Walz says he plans on doing should his approval to increase the state gas tax gets approved.

According to Fox 9, the state's gas tax would increase by 70% to 48.6 cents per gallon; making it the fourth highest in the nation. In addition to that, the governor is proposing to increase the state's vehicle registration and motor vehicle sales tax to help pay for infrastructure projects. Cue the collective groans!

I know it doesn't seem like it right now, but it could be a lot worse- try living in Illinois, where their resolution for making more money is adding more toll roads and charging you a different kind of gas tax- one where you pay-per-mile to drive your car in the state. No thanks.

Maybe it's just time the state legalize marijuana instead?

-Mandy