Minnesotans Say Sammy's Pizza is the Best in the State

Sure, Minnesota may be known for it's tator tot hotdish, Juicy Lucy's, and dessert bars; but we're also home to some pretty good pizza places, too.

And when it comes pizza, we all know that everyone has their own opinion about who makes the best; so when BuzzFeed asked people to weigh in on the BEST pizza in their state, people were happy to share their favorites.

According to their results, Minnesota locals say Sammy's Pizza is the best in the state.

Who calls dibs? A post shared by Sammy's Pizza (@_sammyspizza) on Aug 22, 2019 at 5:26pm PDT

Would you agree?

Other favorites that got the most votes include Young Joni and Punch Pizza.