Minnesota's Favorite Bath Toy is Returning to Duluth this Summer

If there's anything that's going to help you get through the rest of this brutal winter, it's daydreaming of hot summer days filled with no coats, boats and anything that floats...including root beer and giant inflatable bath toys.

What the duck? Giant inflatable bath toys? Yes!

According to the Duluth News Tribune, the World's Largest Rubber Duck will be returing to Duluth Harbor this summer during the Festival of Sail Duluth.

Tickest for the festival, which is scheduled for August 11-13, are currenty "on sail" but there is one significant change from last year- it will not be held at Bayfront Park. Instead, "ships will be docked along the shore from the Great Lakes Aquarium to the Minnesota Slip Bridge and from the Minnesota Slip Bridge to the Duluth Ship Canal."

For more information and to get your tickets, no counterfeit bills will be accepted (get it, duck bill), visit FestOfSailDuluth.com.