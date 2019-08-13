Minnesota's Largest Candy Store Calls Out Driver Who Crashed Into Their Building With Roadside Signs
August 13, 2019
It's only been a couple of days since an impaired driver drove his vehicle through the side of the World's Largest Candy store like the Kool-Aid man bursting through a brick wall and already, the store is calling him out in their own unique way...with their popular roadside signs.
Customers are commending the store for having a good sense of humor about the accident and their just glad that everyone is OK and that the store has reopened.