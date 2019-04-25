Mint and Dark Chocolate Kit Kats Are Coming and We Can't Wait

If you can't read the word "Kit Kat" without singing the jingle you're not alone; so let's quick do it together and get it out of our system so we can talk about this new flavor news:

Gimme a break, gimme a break, break me off a piece of that dark chocolate and mint Kit Kat bar.

The lyrics had to be changed accordingly because Good Morning America says Kit Kat is releasing "Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate" and it will be here to stay. This is a big deal; this isn't just a limited time release, this is a permanent people.

It seems Kit Kat lovers in the U.S. had a little something to do with the new flavor as other countries around the world, like Japan, have been adding unique flavors to their crispy, wafery line up for years.

Just take a trip to Japan. Flavors galore. pic.twitter.com/7ilODaPFWT — Neil S (@sunier1108) April 24, 2019

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until December to get them, which is perfect because I'll be working on my winter body during that time anyway.