WIN: Miranda Lambert Flyaway

This Miranda Lambert experience is INCREDIBLE!

Listen up Wolfpack, RCA Nashville is sending you and a friend to New Orleans, with hotel accomodations, to meet country music star Miranda Lambert!

All you have to do is ENTER TO WIN.

The grand prize winner gets the flights and the hotel stay plus EXCLUSIVE access to an advance listening party for 'Wildcard,' two tickets to the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour and you get to meet Miranda Lambert.

What more could a country music fan ask for?

Remember, all you have to do is enter.