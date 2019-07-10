Mom Orders 'Moana' Cake; Gets Marijuana Cake Instead

Are you in the midst of planning a Moana themed birthday party for your son or daughter? Here's a suggestion- when ordering the cake, make sure you spell it out for the bakery.

One mom in Georgia learned the hard way when she recently ordered a Moana cake for her daughter's 25th birthday.

According to Latestly, the bakery misheard what she said and they made a marijuana cake with a My Little Pony instead.

Kensli, the birthday girl, shared the hilarious mix-up on her Facebook page and it's been shared over 11,000 times now.

She has no plans on filing a complaint with the bakery and she claims the cake was still "good though."