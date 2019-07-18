Monticello Facebook Page Erupts in Chaos Over Public Shaming Photo

It seems we can't go anywhere these days without somebody watching our every move.

A recent Facebook post in the "What's Really Happening in Monticello, MN?" page was proof of that.

The post, which has since been deleted, started with a photo of a younger gentleman who appeared to be under the age of 18, and an elderly gentleman, sitting at Perkins. The kid had in air pods and was looking down at his phone while the older man was looking off in the distance. The photo was captioned, "Whose kid, at Perkins?" (We have the photo, but for privacy reasons are not sharing)

People quickly chimed in, saying how sad it was; that this kid wasn't appreciating the time he has left with whoever this older man was. Someone responded to that comment, pointing out that you can't pass judgement on someone you don't know, based on one photo and it just went downhill from there.

What's Really Happening in Monticello, MN via Facebook

The thread goes on and on; and it has us wondering- is public shaming getting out of hand? Do we really have the right to take someone's photo and put them on blast online? Shouldn't we be able to live our lives free of judgement from others?

How common is Facebook shaming on your community pages?