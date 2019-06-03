New Study Says You Can Drink As Much Coffee As You Want, Won't Damage Your Heart

How many cups of coffee would you say you drink a day?

For me, it's about three max before noon; anything above that and my bladder and nervous system would revolt; however, my heart would be just fine, so there's that.

At least that's according to Fox 32 that says a new study just confirmed that you can drink 25 cups of coffee a day and it won't harm your heart.

If you need 25 cups of coffee a day, you probably have bigger issues than heart problems, but at least you can take comfort in knowing that your arteries are in tact...I'm just not sure I can say the same about your bowels and your anxiety levels.