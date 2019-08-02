No Frank You; Oscar Mayer Plans to Sell Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwiches

When it comes to crazy food combinations, this has to be one of the WURST. (Hot dog pun intended)

In response to French's Mustard Ice Cream for National Mustard Day, Oscar Meyer is releasing an "Ice Dog Sandwich" for National Ice Cream Sandwich Day.

According to Mashable, it’s a “hot dog infused ice cream with real bits of candied Oscar Mayer hot dogs served alongside spicy mustard ice cream;" put between two cookies.

Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich - -- flavored ice cream, made with our better hot dogs, sandwiched with spicy mustard --. Do you want to try this? Coming in August-- #OscarMayerIceCream — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019

The response from the internet has been mostly mass confusion, but Oscar Mayer tells all those weenies, "don't knock it til you try it."

The "Ice Dog Sandwiches" are coming out later this month.