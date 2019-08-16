North Branch Police Searching for Vehicle that Caused Serious Motorcycle Crash

North Branch Police need your assistance in searching for a vehicle that caused a serious accident on Highway 61, at 410th street (between North Branch and Harris) on Wednesday.

The victim involved in the crash, Beth Johnson, along with friends and family shared their pleas on Facebook in hopes of locating the driver of a white sedan saying,

"If you were, or you know the driver of a white sedan, traveling north bound on Highway 61, at 410th street (between North Branch and Harris) yesterday afternoon at approximately 2:00 pm, that crossed the centerline, forcing her into the other motorcycle she was with, causing her to have to lay down her bike, I want you to know that she's going to be ok. Lots of stitches, lots of road rash, but no brain injury.

I am also BEGGING you to come forward. I know that you're scared, but we need you to do the right thing. Coming forward now and facing the consequences is going to be a lot easier than living with the torment you're putting yourself through right now for the rest of your life.

Please, contact myself or North Branch Police Department."

Thankfully Beth will be OK, but her injuries were pretty serious and she'll need a lot of time to recover. Beth gave us permission to share some photos in hopes that it will help raise awareness to start seeing motorcycles and stay off your phone.

Beth Johnson via Facebook

If you have any information, please contact the North Branch Police Department, 651-674-8848 and ask for Officer Dave Janssen.