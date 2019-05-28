North Branch Resident Seeks Rooster for Tick Control; Hilarity Ensues

Tick season is in full swing and while most of us would like to believe that the brutal cold we experienced during the harsh winter months killed most of them off, experts are warning otherwise.

According to the LaCrosse Tribune there are actually more deer ticks now than there were at this time last year. I already found one on my dog last week. With that said, it's time to prepare and protect yourself.

So, what's the best way to go about doing that? Start by covering yourself if you're going to be in wooded areas; in addition to protective clothing, make sure you have a repellent that contains DEET, last but not least, get a rooster. Yes, a rooster. Apparently they help with tick control.

At least that's what we're reading in the North Branch Online Garage Sale page on Facebook. That's where a resident posted the following request:

"In search of free or cheap roosters for tick control."

As you'd expect, the hilarious comments started rolling in. Nancy (name has been changed to protect her identity) was the first to comment saying, "I have a rooster you can have for free if I can catch him; he's a pretty boy, but he's mean to my duck." Then Danielle (again, the name has been changed) chimed in with the most hilarious comment ever; she said, "I have a single cock available. It's of Asian decent, but it won't be out of jail for a while. It makes cute babies, and eats everything, but can't hold a job or pay child support. Free to a...home. Was going to cull, but sadly it's illegal in all 50 states."

The comments are still rolling in, so I'm sure that the original poster will have no issue finding a rooster for tick control; and for anyone else that might be wondering if roosters can actually help with tick control, the answer is "yes." Wide Open Pets says "Anecdotal and scientific evidence suggests your chickens are more than effective at tick and pest control."

Who knew? Guinea hens, ducks and possums also do the trick.