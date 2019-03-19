Norwegian Cruise Lines is Offering Free Trips for Teachers

Do you know a teacher who deserves a relaxing vacation but maybe can't afford it because they're so passionate about what they do that they spend their own paycheck on students and school supplies?

If you said "yes," then you should nominate them to win the ultimate vacation with Norwegian Cruise Lines.

According to People, the cruise line is now accepting nominations for your favorite teacher to win a 7-day trip for two on the Norwegian Joy, which is set to make it's debut in May.

15 teachers in total will be selected and their belated spring break will include airfare to attend the award ceremony in Seattle, free sailing, and they'll have a chance to win $15,000 for their school.

Enter your favorite teacher, and if you are a teacher, you can even nominate yourself below.