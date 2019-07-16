OH.MY.CLAWED! A White Claw Game Exists and We're Dying to Play It

You know those crane games you loved to play as a kid? You know the ones, with the claw that would drop down and grab stuffed animals and other fun toys?

Well, much like the piñata that spews booze, someone finally decided to make a version of the game for adults.

According to Whiskey Riff, El Hefe, a bar is Scottsdale and Tempe, Arizona (the nearest one is in Chicago BTW but they don't have the game) has introduced a White Claw game. It's basically the crane game but with cans of White Claw.

Arizona bar El Hefe debuts its White Claw claw game & it's a beautiful content creating machine https://t.co/UL3Xn48Dqf pic.twitter.com/lvdCQdJScC — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) July 15, 2019

We know that it's probably rigged, but it's definitely worth a shot.