Old Dominion joins The Wolf Wake Up Crew

Old Dominion released their third album, self-titled “Old Dominion” and the entire band took time to chat with The Wolf Wake Up Crew.

The interview starts by the band joking about this album being the “best music you’ve ever heard in your entire life.”

It features 12 new songs, including the hit single “One Man Band.”

Hey @OldDominion fans - you're going to want to listen to 102.9 The Wolf and @Radiodotcom THIS SUNDAY.



Let them tell you why... pic.twitter.com/3VBwJipAox — 102.9 The Wolf (@1029TheWolfMN) October 25, 2019

Fans of the band can hear them host a special album listening party on 102.9 The Wolf and Radio.com this Sunday at 6pm!

Listen to the entire interview here: