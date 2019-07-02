Pabst Blue Ribbon Now Has a Breakfast Beverage that Tastes Just Like Yoo-Hoo

You've heard of hard ciders and hard seltzers, you've probably even had a beer that has a hint of coffee flavor; but you've probably never heard of hard coffee before...until now.

According to Whiskey Riff, Pabst Blue Ribbon now has an iced coffee beverage that you know you're going to try and pass off as real coffee at work once you pour it in your tumbler.

PBR says, "Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique."

It's described as a java brew that "balances a rich creamy blend with a roasted, whipped, vanilla flavor;" and rumor has it, it tastes just like a Yoo-hoo or a frappuccino, giving "PBR me ASAP" an entirely new meaning.