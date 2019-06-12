Parents Use Amazon Echo So Much Their Baby Thinks Her Name is Alexa

When you're a parent, modern technology can really come in handy.

Let's say you're in the middle of changing one child's poopy diaper and still need to get the other kids dressed for school, but have no idea what they should wear- all you have to do now is yell down the hall and ask Alexa what the forecast will be for the day, and boom- sunny and 70? Go ahead and put the kids in short sleeves and sandals. It's fantastic.

But is there such a thing as using technology too much? Some parents say "put down the device and spend time with your child," and others think it's an absolute necessity to streamline busy; hectic lifestyles.

That seems to be the debate after Good Morning America shared a video of a 7-month-old Caroline with the caption, "When your baby thinks her name is Alexa." They say that Caroline's parents use their Amazon Echo so much that she thinks "Alexa" is her name.

Video of 7-month-old Caroline only answers to the name &#039;Alexa&#039; | GMA Digital