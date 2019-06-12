Parks and Rec Officials Want You to Be Aware of 'Zombie Snakes'

Imagine you're walking through the woods and you come across a snake...what do you do?

If you're like me, panic sets in for a moment; and then, if you have a signal on your phone, you start taking pics, send them to your boyfriend to ask what the heck it is; you start to Google it's description to find out if it's venomous or not and then you freeze, because running just seems like it's going to provoke the dang thing.

This actually happened to me in Missouri last summer, but since I didn't have any reception at the time, I ended up just waiting for the scaly looking creature to slither off. It was not fun.

Should the same thing happen to you, I want you to be more prepared; and North Carolina State Parks and Recreation is here to help.

According to CBS, they want to set the record straight about the "zombie snake," a snake that rolls over and plays dead to prevent its predators from attacking. It's official name is the Eastern Hognose and it's fairly harmless.

Experts say they're typically brown or gray in color with dark brown blotches; if bothered or if they feel threatened they will "first “hiss loudly and spread their necks like cobras do;" (don't worry, they aren't venomous) if the provoking continues, the hognose snake will then play dead by rolling onto its back, open its mouth and begin to writher around, and then repeat the same action. It might strike at its provoker but it rarely bites.

While they're called Eastern Hognoses, they can be found from Florida to Texas and yes, here in Minnesota.