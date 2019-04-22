Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox Named the Guardians of Minnesota

If it's one thing I love about Reddit, it's that I come across some of the most thought-provoking questions.

Last week, someone posed this question, "In Hawaii, when visitors get off the airplane, they immediately get a lei; if this same tradition was practiced in other places, what would visitors get?"

Minnesotans chimed in and suggested that we'd give visitors things like tater tot hot dish, choppers, mosquito repellent, and food on a stick; just to name a few.

Well Minnesota is back at in in the AskReddit subreddit with this new question:

"If Japan has Godzilla as their guardian monster, what would be the guardian monster of some other places?"

VirtualCrackUser chimed in first with the best response:

"Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. A giant, burly bearded woodsman with a big ax, red flannel shirt and his giant blue bull pal. They made the 10,000 lakes with their foot prints. Not afraid of fire breathing lizards."

Only one other redditor suggested someone different, and it was the Jolly Green Giant.

Can you think of anyone else that might make a good guardian for the Land of 10,000 Lakes?