Peanut Butter and Bacon Sandwiches Are Coming to Target Field and We're Already Waiting In Line

It's peanut butter bacon time, it's peanut butter bacon time, where you at? Where you at?

This is the baseball news I've been waiting for:

Just a day after finding out that Minneapolis is getting a bacon restaurant this May, Bring Me the News has given us this breaking foodie news flash: Target Field is going to have a peanut butter bacon sandwich this season!

This gift from the Gods will be toasted to perfection on sourdough bread (the best kind of bread), strawberry jelly candied bacon and peanut butter, of course. Hopefully not the chunky kind.

You can find me...I mean the sandwich...by section 114 at a stand alone stand. I'll save you a spot in line.