This Pizzeria Putting Missing Pet Flyers on Pizza Boxes is Pure Genius

Remember back in the 80's when you would see missing children on milk cartons?

Well, if you can put kids on milk cartons, why not put pets on pizza boxes?

That's precisely what a pizzeria in New Jersey is doing. John Sanfratello, the owner of Angelo's Pizza in Matawan, New Jersey, came up with the brilliant idea to attach flyers to his pizza boxes after a friend’s cat ran away during a particularly bad thunderstorm a few weeks ago.

Not surprisingly, it worked and the original missing cat, Hazel, was found safe and sound; and ffter getting the word out through Facebook, Angelo’s Pizza has had multiple requests for help in finding lost pets. The best part is, there’s no charge to the owner. All you have to do is drop off flyers with a photo and contact information and Angelo’s staff takes care of the rest.

Angelo's will continue to do this until all the lost animals in New Jersey are found.

[H/T: ABC 7>