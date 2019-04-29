Plymouth Father of 3 Young Girls in Desperate Need of a Kidney Transplant

Could you please help us spread the word about Ben Olsem? Because I'm not a match, I thought the best thing I could do is share his story.

Ben's sister, Hayley, recently shared a post on Facebook that she says she "never thought she'd share." In the heartfelt post, Hayley shared a plea from Ben who is in need of a kidney transplant.

Ben explains that he wasn't feeling well for a few weeks, thinking that he only had the flu or maybe even mono; but after going to the doctor in March, he found out it was much worse than expected. He "had step throat, pneumonia, fluid on my heart (which could cause cardiac arrest) and even worse, the nephrologists informed me that I had end stage renal kidney failure." He goes on to to explain that because he has scaring on his kidneys, his condition cannot be treated with medication and he must get a transplant as soon as possible.

Ben is O+ and can only accept a kidney from a donor with the same blood type.

If you think you could be a possible candidate, please contact Susanna Gust the Donor Coordinator at Abbott Northwestern for more information.

Susanna Gust

Phone: 612-863-8886

Not O+? You can still help by passing this story along.