Pringles Wants to Give You $10,000 If You Can Guess Their New Mystery Flavor

Remember when Oreo came out with their mystery flavor some time last year and offered a big cash prize to the person who guessed it correctly?

I remember it going down something like this- we all went out and bought a package, guessed it was Fruity Pebbles and then threw them away because they were gross...and we didn't get the $10,000 prize.

Well, Pringles is now doing the same thing.

According to Best Products, the mystery Pringles, which will be much harder to guess than the Oreos, apparently, will be on sale at Walgreens sometime this month and should be available through the end of July.

I haven't seen them in stores yet, but I can tell you what flavor it won't be- seven layer dip. That was the new flavor for their contest that was held in Canada last year.