Prior Lake Farmer Has Hilariously Honest Warning for Future Potential Neighbors

When I was growing up, my Grandpa Lund had the most beautiful piece of farmland off an old dirt road in Johnathan. I spent a lot of summer days sipping lemonade on his porch and lived life on the edge by climbing on his giant propane tank; it was childhood freedom at its best.

But, those days came to an end when developers bought his property and started building town homes; it was so sad.

Residents in Prior Lake have been feeling my grandpa's pain as builders put up new neighborhoods and large apartment complexes right next to their farms.

One farmer was so fed up with his new incoming neighbors that he put up this hilariously honest sign, warning them what to expect when they move next to his property.

reddmn via Reddit

The photo was shared on Reddit by reddmn who says he spotted the sign when he was looking for an apartment and he went to see a new development called Pike lake Marsh Apartments; the sign is posted right across the farm.

Other Redditors chimed in, saying the guy who owns the property is "an interesting man to say the least." and has a "good sense of humor."