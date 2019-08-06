Professional Sleeper Named the Weirdest Job in Minnesota

When you think of weird jobs, what comes to mind?

Alabama has chicken sexers, Missouri has dice quality inspectors and don't even get us started on Colorado. There's no way a hangover helpers party cleaner is an actual thing. (It really is though, it's just not what you think it is)

But according to 24/7 Wall Street, a professional sleeper is the weirdest job in Minnesota. It's hard to say what's weird about it, but they note that "Professional sleepers are often employed by pharmaceutical companies, bed or pillow makers, or sleep researchers. Minnesota has one of the largest health research industries in the country."

This may be true, but we've never seen My Pillow or Minneapolis Medical Research offering what sounds more like a dream job to us.

Maybe that's the weird part, it's impossible to find an opening.