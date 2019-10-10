Betting on El Camino

Will Jesse Pinkman Die?

October 10, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew

Sports betting is still illegal in Wolf Country. 

We're not sure what it means to place a wager on the outcome of a scripted movie, but it's probably safe to say that it's also frowned upon in the eyes of the law. So, the following information is posted for entertainment purposes only. 

That being said, we are JACKED for the release of 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' and BetOnline.AG has provided some entertaining prop bets to track while watching. 

Check them out and let the 102.9 The Wolf know where you're placing your imaginary funny Monopoly money. 

Will Jesse Pinkman die?

Yes      +140     (7/5)

No        -175     (4/7)     

Jesse Pinkman Method of Death

Does Not Die                            4/7

Gun Shot                                  3/1       

Knife/Axe                                  7/1       

Blunt Force                               8/1       

Poison                                      9/1       

Car Accident                             10/1     

Drug Overdose                         10/1

Strangulation                             10/1

Pushed off Building or Bridge    12/1

Suicide                                     12/1     

Buried Alive                              33/1     

Burnt Alive                                33/1

Cross Bow                                33/1

Drowning                                  33/1     

Electrocution                             33/1     

Will Walter White appear?

Yes      -2000   (1/20)   

No        +1000   (10/1)

Will Saul Goodman appear?

Yes      -500     (1/5)     

No        +300     (3/1)     

Will Heisenberg be said?

Yes      -500     (1/5)     

No        +300     (3/1)

Will blue meth be shown?

Yes      -150     (2/3)     

No        +110     (11/10)

Will Jesse & Brock see each other in present time?

Yes      -140     (5/7)     

No        EVEN   (1/1)

Will Jesse do drugs?

Yes      +200     (2/1)

No        -300     (1/3)     

Will Jesse find Walter's hidden money?

Yes      EVEN   (1/1)     

No        -140     (5/7)

Will Jesse see his parents?

Yes      -150     (2/3)     

No        +110     (11/10)

Will Jesse sell drugs?

Yes      EVEN   (1/1)     

No        -140     (5/7)

Will Skylar & Marie see each other in present time?

Yes      -140     (5/7)     

No        EVEN   (1/1)

Will Skyler be in prison?

Yes      +300     (3/1)

No        -500     (1/5)     

Will Lydia be alive in present time?

Yes      EVEN   (1/1)     

No        -140     (5/7)

Will Lydia give a confession before dying?

Yes      -140     (5/7)     

No        EVEN   (1/1)

Will Los Pollo Hermanos be seen?

Yes      -500     (1/5)     

No        +300     (3/1)

Will Gray Matter be said?

Yes      +350     (7/2)

No        -600     (1/6)     

Will Huell be alive in present time?

Yes      -200     (1/2)     

No        +150     (3/2)

Will Jane's dad appear?

Yes      +200     (2/1)

No        -300     (1/3)     

