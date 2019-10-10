Betting on El Camino

Sports betting is still illegal in Wolf Country.

We're not sure what it means to place a wager on the outcome of a scripted movie, but it's probably safe to say that it's also frowned upon in the eyes of the law. So, the following information is posted for entertainment purposes only.

That being said, we are JACKED for the release of 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' and BetOnline.AG has provided some entertaining prop bets to track while watching.

Check them out and let the 102.9 The Wolf know where you're placing your imaginary funny Monopoly money.

Will Jesse Pinkman die?

Yes +140 (7/5)

No -175 (4/7)

Jesse Pinkman Method of Death

Does Not Die 4/7

Gun Shot 3/1

Knife/Axe 7/1

Blunt Force 8/1

Poison 9/1

Car Accident 10/1

Drug Overdose 10/1

Strangulation 10/1

Pushed off Building or Bridge 12/1

Suicide 12/1

Buried Alive 33/1

Burnt Alive 33/1

Cross Bow 33/1

Drowning 33/1

Electrocution 33/1

Will Walter White appear?

Yes -2000 (1/20)

No +1000 (10/1)

Will Saul Goodman appear?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Will Heisenberg be said?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Will blue meth be shown?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will Jesse & Brock see each other in present time?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Jesse do drugs?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

Will Jesse find Walter's hidden money?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will Jesse see his parents?

Yes -150 (2/3)

No +110 (11/10)

Will Jesse sell drugs?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will Skylar & Marie see each other in present time?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Skyler be in prison?

Yes +300 (3/1)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Lydia be alive in present time?

Yes EVEN (1/1)

No -140 (5/7)

Will Lydia give a confession before dying?

Yes -140 (5/7)

No EVEN (1/1)

Will Los Pollo Hermanos be seen?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

Will Gray Matter be said?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Will Huell be alive in present time?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will Jane's dad appear?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)