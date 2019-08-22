Free ice cream for PT

The Minnesota State Fair

August 22, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew

Adams Travel Photography

Shows

If a picture is worth 1000 words, then this video of PT is worth about one million tears from laughter. 

On day one of the Minnesota State Fair, PT of The Wolf Wake Up Crew decided he didn't want to wait in line for ice cream. So, why not just share with a total stranger?  Luckily Mandy was on-site to catch video. 

Hopefully the vet takes care of her cat! 

Minnesota State Fair