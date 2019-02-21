Puppy Potty Break Prompts Five 911 Calls to Lakeville Police

If you're a pet owner, I'm willing to bet one of the "ruffest" parts of your day is leaving your fur baby home all alone; and it's not just because you miss them, it's because you spend a lot of your wondering what in the world they're up while they think you're never coming back.

I don't know about your dogs, but when mine think we've left them alone too long, they let us know how they feel by getting into some mischief; specifically by chewing up anything they get their mouths on. My dog is a huge fan of paper products and my boyfriend's dog will search out a pair of my underwear and eat out the crotch. It's gross, I know, but anything is paw-sible when you have a dog.

Don't believe it? Just ask the Lakeville police department.

According to Fox 9, a pair of pooches called 911 five times while their humans were gone. Naturally, because they couldn't hear humans on the other end of the phone, the police went to the house to investigate. When no one answered the door, the officers were able to reach the homeowners to get the code for the garage so they could get in.

I have to imagine what happened next was a priceless moment- inside the house they found the mischievious mutts sitting right next to the home phone.

The Lakeville Police Department later tweeted about the incident, stating that the pups were educated on the proper way to use 911.