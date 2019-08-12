The Quietest Place on Earth is in Minnesota and It's Terrifying

If you're a fan of escape rooms, it might be time to take your love for being locked in small spaces to an entirely new level at Orfield Labs.

According to a post on Reddit, Orfield Labs is the home of a room where 99.9% of all sound are blocked. Inside the room, "you'll hear your heart beating, hear your stomach gurlging loudly; and after a while the hallucinations begin. The longest anyone can stay in is 45 minutes."

45 minutes will cost you, though. Redditors who are familiar with the room say you can take a tour for $125, where you'll get a little time in the room, or you can spend the entire time in there for $600.

Technobobble says, "I’ve been in this room. They turned out the lights. It was terrifying.Since there’s no early reflections, other sounds in the room are seemingly amplified. I could hear the others in the room blinking and my pulse was audible for the only time ever. If you get the chance, I highly recommend it!"

Video of Inside the world&#039;s quietest room

Interested? You can get more info on the room at OrfieldLabs.com.