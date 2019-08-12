The Quietest Place on Earth is in Minnesota and It's Terrifying

Would you try this?

August 12, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Orfield Labs, sound proof rooms, escape rooms in Minnesota, Minnesota escape rooms

Getty Images

If you're a fan of escape rooms, it might be time to take your love for being locked in small spaces to an entirely new level at Orfield Labs. 

According to a post on Reddit, Orfield Labs is the home of a room where 99.9% of all sound are blocked. Inside the room, "you'll hear your heart beating, hear your stomach gurlging loudly; and after a while the hallucinations begin. The longest anyone can stay in is 45 minutes."

45 minutes will cost you, though. Redditors who are familiar with the room say you can take a tour for $125, where you'll get a little time in the room, or you can spend the entire time in there for $600. 

Technobobble says, "I’ve been in this room. They turned out the lights. It was terrifying.Since there’s no early reflections, other sounds in the room are seemingly amplified. I could hear the others in the room blinking and my pulse was audible for the only time ever. If you get the chance, I highly recommend it!"

Interested? You can get more info on the room at OrfieldLabs.com

Tags: 
The Wolf Wake Up Crew