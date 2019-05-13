'Race Mixing' Posters Spotted in Small Town of Princeton Spark Outrage

If you listen to the Wolf Wake Up Crew on Mondays and/or Wednesdays, you know that we do a segment called "Facebook Fights," where we ask you to send us screen shots of drama that's taking place on your community pages and we act it out on the air.

Over the weekend we were sent one from the Princeton Bulletin Board that was a photo of a mixed race couple that read, "Race Mixing. Is this seriously what we want for our future?"

Princeton Bulletin Board on Facebook

At first I thought maybe it was fake or some kind of sick joke, but then I saw a post on Reddit from the gentleman who's photo was being used on the poster, providing proof that it was indeed him.

While I can't view the comments on the Facebook page, I can without a doubt say that I'm disheartened and disappointed by poster. Is this seriously what we want for our future? Well, yeah, of course it is; we all want the freedom to love who we choose; regardless of their race, sex or religion. In fact, it's the one thing we all have in common with each other- every human being wants to be loved.

Judging by the comments on Reddit, I'm not the only person who feels this way. Hundreds of people have shown both their outrage and support for "Duuude46," saying that the poster was "unbelievable" and that "Minnesotans, we can do better."

I'm not here to turn this into a big debate, and I understand that racism is everywhere, but it's just upsetting to see this taking place in our local communities, no matter how big or how small.

Duuude 46 added that he and his girlfriend have contacted the police and they're going to run a news story to bring this guy out; he asks that if anyone happens to know who posted these to please contact the authorities.