Red Lobster is Giving Away Functional Fanny Packs to Keep Your Chedder Bay Biscuits Warm

If you're anything like me, you're not a big fan of sea food; but if someone invites you to go out to Red Lobster and they're paying- there'a a pretty good chance you're saying "hell yes" just because you want a bottomless basket of their Famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits and then some.

Sure, you can buy them in the store now, but it's just not the same as getting them delivered to your table all hot and fresh- which is exactly what the sea food lovers food chain is doing with their insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack; just take them right from your plate to your pack to keep them nice and fresh until you get home.

According to Delish, the functional fashion accessory was created to celebrate National Biscuit Day and won't be available for purchase. Instead, you have to enter to win one and here's how you do it:

Simply follow Red Lobster on Twitter, and send them a Tweet to share what you love about the Cheddar Bay Biscuits the most.

Click the link in the tweet below to enter, and good luck!