Rednecks in Wisconsin Are Taking Rustic DIY Projects to a Whole New Level with Birch Wood Bumpers

Stay classy, Wisconsin

April 15, 2019
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Courtesy of Mrbuchanon via Reddit

Just when I thought I've seen everything, someone takes a photo of this car in a Twin Cities parking lot and shares it online. 

Redditor Mrbohanan tells me that his wife spotted spotted it in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby somewhere in the metro over the weekend and her joke was that this whole "rustic" everything bit is getting out of hand.

I'd say so, but you have to at least give them a "C" for creativity. I would've used bungee cords and chains. 

Courtesy of Mrbuchanon via Reddit

