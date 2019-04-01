Relax, Minnesota Was Just Named the Least Stressed out State in the Nation

Big news, Wolf Pack! After being a part for 6 months, my boyfriend Jason finally moved to Minnesota from Illinois over the weekend, and I'm not even kidding when I tell you this- the first thing he said after being here for about 12 hours was that he felt less stressed out already.

I honestly know exactly how he feels. Living in Illinois was one of the most stressful time periods of my life. There is so much crime, corruption, high taxes and negativity there, and it can really take a toll on you. I would take trips back to Minnesota, even when I couldn't afford it, just to escape and distress.

Now that I'm living here again, there is a notable difference in my anxiety and stress levels, and it probably has something to do with the conditions here.

That's at least according to a new study by Wallethub that says Minnesota is the least stressed state in the nation. The Land of 10,000 Lakes was followed by Utah, Massachusetts and the Dakotas being the most laid back; and Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas are the most strung out.

Kare 11 says to determine the rankings, Wallethub compared 40 key metrics for conditions that produced the most stress and this is how Minnesota ranked in each:

40th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

42nd – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

50th ¬– % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

26th – Job Security

50th – Median Credit Score

39th – Housing Affordability

45th – % of Population Living Below Poverty Line

48th – Divorce Rate

37th – Crime Rate per Capita

47th – Psychologists per Capita