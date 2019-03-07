Rescued House Cat Seems Completely Bothered After Being Revived by Firefighters
You have cat to be kitten me right now.
March 7, 2019
If the above headline doesn't end the argument between what's better- cats or dogs, then I don't know what will.
According to the WCCO, the Pine County Sheriff's office shared quite the "tail" about Pine City firefighters responding to a house fire on Forest Boulevard. As they were doing a sweep through the house, they came upon an "unresponsive cat" and immediately jumped into action; saving one of the cat's 9 lives. He was fur-tanate to be alive, but the cat didn't seem to think so.
The sheriff's office said the cat was "less than appreciative" and was described as quite “crabby;" not even kitten.
Despite the catitude, I'm just happy that everyone was able to get out of the house and the cat is safe; despite being ungrateful.