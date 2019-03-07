Rescued House Cat Seems Completely Bothered After Being Revived by Firefighters

If the above headline doesn't end the argument between what's better- cats or dogs, then I don't know what will.

According to the WCCO, the Pine County Sheriff's office shared quite the "tail" about Pine City firefighters responding to a house fire on Forest Boulevard. As they were doing a sweep through the house, they came upon an "unresponsive cat" and immediately jumped into action; saving one of the cat's 9 lives. He was fur-tanate to be alive, but the cat didn't seem to think so.

The sheriff's office said the cat was "less than appreciative" and was described as quite “crabby;" not even kitten.

Despite the catitude, I'm just happy that everyone was able to get out of the house and the cat is safe; despite being ungrateful.