Rodney Atkins' Airplane Magic Trick is Just 'Plane' Sorcery

Sometimes air travel can be a total nightmare, especially if you're sitting by someone who is unbearable; maybe it's that crying baby, an anxious flyer who can't seem to relax, the drunk or that one guy who wants to talk your ear off the entire flight. We've all been there....but, we all haven't been lucky enough to sit next to Rodney Atkins like this little traveler did.

Rodney recently shared a video of him performing a mind blowing magic trick with his seat mate on Twitter and we are like whoaaaa!

How did he do that?