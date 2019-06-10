'Salad Frosting' is Here to Get Your Kids to Eat Their Veggies

If you're a parent, you know that sometimes it means you have to bend the truth and tell little white lies from time to time to either get your kids to do something....or to keep you from having to do something YOU don't want to do....you know, like that one time you pretended to call the zoo on your cell phone and acted like you were having a conversation and then hung up and said, "oooh, sorry kids, the zoo is closed today."

Well, Kraft totally empathizes with your situation. Knowing how difficult it can be to get your kids to eat their vegetables, they've created salad "frosting."

According to Delish, it's basically ranch salad dressing packaged in a cute confetti covered pouch. Just open, lie then pour.

Even Kraft is encouraging parents to lie to their kids with a contest that could win you a bottle; simply tweet your best parent lie using the hashtag #lielikeaparent #contest to be entered.