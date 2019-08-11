Sam's Club Is Now Selling Chick-Fil-A Style Sandwiches and Waffle Fries

Ever go to a Chick-Fil-A on a Sunday and ended up doing a face palm in the drive-thru because you forgot it was closed on the holiest day of the week?

If you said "yes," you're not alone; more importantly, you can now satisfy your craving for crispy chicken sandwiches and waffle fries with Southern Style chicken sandwiches and waffle fries from Sam's Club.

According to Delish, they are "crazy similar" and "just as delicious" as as the real thing.

If you don't have a Sam's Club membership, this might be the best reason to get one; especially since it's a Sam's exclusive.

What's better is the price. A four-pound pack of fries costs $4.98, and the sandwiches come in a 10-pack for $15.98.