Sandals Resorts is Honoring Moms, Teachers, Nurses and Military Personnel with Free Vacations in May

Do you know a deserving mom, nurse, teacher or military member who deserves 7 days and 6 nights in paradise?

Picture miles of sand and surf, towering palm trees that provide shady afternoons while you sway in a hammock on the beach, and ripe brown coconuts filled with exotic juices, vodka or rum and topped off with an umbrella.

Did you just sigh thinking about it, because I did; and while you're thinking about it, think of an amazing person you know who deserves to have all of that and more because according to Fox 32, Sandals Resorts is giving away a free vacation to deserving moms, teachers, nurses and military members every day in May.

Sandals says this is their way of celebrating Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses’ Day and Military Month.

Lucky recipients will enjoy an all-inclusive experience at any of Sandals resorts in the Turks & Caicos, Jamaica, Antigua, The Bahamas, St. Lucia, Barbados and Grenada. All you have to pay for is the airfare.

To nomination someone for the "Maycation" you'll need to submit a photo and a heartwarming story in 250 characters or less as to why this special woman in your life deserves this giveaway. Make your nomination here.