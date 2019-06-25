Save Us a Seat, Sam's Club is Selling a Floating Picnic Table

Spending a summer on the lake is getting cheaper by the day.

Not too long ago, we told you about the lifelike inflatable speedboat that's selling on Amazon for less than $300, and now there's this- a floating picnic table.

According to Whiskey Riff, Sam's Club is selling the Rhino floating picnic table that will comfortably sit you and 5 of your friends for only $600.

Getty Images

Or, if you have children, you can treat it like the kids table at Thanksgiving and instead of making a mess in the boat, fish can have a feeding frenzy as crumbs and other snacks get wiped table side as they float nearby.

This by far beats a floating Flamingo, inflatable unicorn or building one yourself with an actual picnic table and barrells.

Buy it here.