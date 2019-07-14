Say Goodbye to Your Summer Bod with the Reese's Variety Pack

Variety is the spice of life, especially when it's of the chocolate and peanut butter kind.

Shout out to Walmart for making all of our chocolatey; peanut buttery dreams come true with a variety pack. (Pro-tip: you might be able to get them on Amazon for a little cheaper if you're lucky)

According to Delish it includes five Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, five Reese’s Sticks Bars, five Reese’s White Peanut Butter Cups, five Reese’s Pieces Peanut Butter Cups, five Reese’s Pieces Candies, and five Reese’s Big Cup Peanut Butter Cups and it's under $25 at Walmart.

Walmart Is Selling a Reese’s Variety Pack With SIX Kinds Of Reese's https://t.co/U5Zvixmau2 — David Dressel (@D_Dub1986) July 13, 2019

That's 30 candy bars for less than $1, y'all.