Scammed Minneapolis Mom and Daughter Duo Meet Eric Church
We've all heard or asked ourselves the question, "why do bad things happen to good people;" quite honestly, I don't think we'll ever really know the answer to that question. What I do know, is that it feels pretty darn good when something good finally does come their way.
Take Morgan and Kim Kelsey for example. After unknowingly paying "too much money to a very convincing “scammer” for 2 tickets" to Eric Church's show on Saturday, February 9th; this mother/daughter duo decided to attend The Wolf's pre-party at Cargo Food Authority to drown their sorrows; while they were there, they each decided to enter our drawing for tickets to the show. Not only did they win tickets to the show, they also got a meet and greet with Church himself.
I remember the moment they came up to claim their prize and they were in complete disbelief; totally speechless. It's a moment I won't ever forget.
"Momma" Kim was kind enough to send us an email to say "Thank You," and she included some photos from the show, which served as a reminder to believe that no matter what bad things you experience in life, good karma will come you're way.