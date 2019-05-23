Science Says Face Mites Are Mating On Your Face While You Sleep

I'm not sure if it's an urban legend or not, but I remember reading somewhere that on average, we eat 8 spiders while we're sleeping. In addition to spiders, while we're drifting off into dream land, we're catching spiders in our open kissers and waking up to stink bugs staring us straight in the face. OK, wait, maybe that's only happened to me, but it's still gross.

However, it's not as gross as this latest look into face mites. According to Fox 32, a video released by Deep Look, reveals that these face mites burrow themselves in our pores, feast on our face oils while they're in there; then they climb out to mate while we're sleeping and then lay their eggs INSIDE YOUR FACE. OH.MY.GOD.

Video of These Face Mites Really Grow on You | Deep Look

Apparently they aren't harmless, but it's just one more thing for you to add to the already long list of things that keep you up at night. Even if science does say that they're a natural and dare they say a "healthy" part of your skin's ecosystem, it kind of makes me want to burn all my linens and get a facial immediately.

If you do experience an infestation, you might have redness, itchiness, scaly skin, burning, or eczema around your eyes.