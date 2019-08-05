Shake Your Shoes, a Scorpion Infestation Was Discovered in the North Metro

You know how there has been a lot of discussion about how the brutal cold of winter killed off a significant amount of invasive and harmful insects? Stinkbugs, spiders and ticks may have been effected but it seems that scorpions have not.

Sure, you don't typically find scorpions crawling in the corners of your home here in Minnesota, but one resident in Blaine claims that he's caught up in one of your worst nightmares- a scorpion infestation.

According to Nick521 on Reddit, he spotted not one but two scorpions on his property in Northeast Blaine. One was in has backyard and another was in his kitchen, "burrowing against the bottom edge of the center island."

He says,

"This evening, I was playing with my dog in the backyard when she became distracted - sure enough by an inch-long, light brown Scorpion in the grass that resembles an AZ Bark Scorpion, per my research. I proceeded to (A) panic, and then (B) pick it up with a shovel and toss it in the pond. Not even 30 minutes later, I was in my kitchen when I found another, much smaller one on the laminate floor, burrowing against the bottom edge of the center island."

Other Redditors chimed in with some advice and suggestions on what it could actually be after Nick expressed that he was concerned for his safety and wanted to know how to get rid of them.

Redditor Aaod said it might be a Pseudoscorpion; which do exist in Minnesota.

There is also the possibility that if it was a normal scorpion it must have hitched a ride from somewhere.

Tedwords suggested calling the DNR, and others said to call the Anoka County Extension Office Master Gardeners.

One person even suggested just burning the property to the ground and moving.

Yikes. If you live in Blaine, keep your eyes peeled for scorpions and maybe shake your shoes before putting them on.