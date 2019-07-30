Like to Share Memes? You Could Soon Be Hit With a Hefty Fine

If you had to take a guess, how many memes do you suppose you see on the internet each day? Probably hundreds; it's one of the many reasons we love the web the most.

How many of those do you actually share? It could soon be none, because according to Uber Gizmo there's a new law making its way through congress called The “Copyright Alternative in Small-Claims Enforcement Act of 2019."

Under the proposed law, those who post memes featuring copyrighted material could be fined up to $15,000. If the bill makes it through Congress, it would then have to pass the Senate smell-test. In the meantime, there’s a petition that’s started up in protest because, obviously, the whole meme-loving world would be upended if this thing passes.

Could you imagine a world with no memes?