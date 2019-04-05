Six Packs of Hard Seltzer for Less Than $6 Are Hitting Store Shelves this Summer

Low calorie drink lovers, are you ready for some sparkling, summer news?

According to Delish, Aldi is upping their boozy bargains game by adding their very own line of hard seltzer that's due to hit store shelves just as they run out of pineapple mimosas- May 2nd.

Vista Bay will come in 4 refreshing; taste bud pleasing flavors: lime, black cherry, ruby grapefruit and "the ALDI-exclusive Coconut Mango," and it has all the same characteristics of your other favorite flavored hard seltzers, except for the price tag. According to an ALDI spokesperson, their just $5.89 for a six pack of 12 oz cans.

Days in the backyard and on the boat just got so much cheaper and I'm not complaining.