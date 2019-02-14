A Small Town Police Department's Twitter Account is Convincing People to Move to Minnesota

If you're not following the Wyoming Police Department on Twitter, you should be.

Wyoming, Minnesota

When you think of small town Minnesota police departments, what comes to mind? 

Do you envision handsome, middle aged guys dressed in blue; driving around in black and white Ford Crown Vics with donuts and coffee in hand? 

That could be the case in Wyoming, Minnesota, but they've got a lot more to offer than just cruising, donut eating, and protecting and serving. This police department has whit, charm and a really good sense of humor. 

Their twitter account is definitive proof of that. The town itself has a population of 7,887, but they have over 38K followers.  Some people love it so much that they actually want to move here. It didn't take me long to follow them myself and this is what happened. 

I'm still trying to get the on with the Wolf Wake Up Crew, but until that happens, here are some of my favorite tweets. 


It gets better. See more and start following the Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department here. 

 

