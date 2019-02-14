A Small Town Police Department's Twitter Account is Convincing People to Move to Minnesota

When you think of small town Minnesota police departments, what comes to mind?

Do you envision handsome, middle aged guys dressed in blue; driving around in black and white Ford Crown Vics with donuts and coffee in hand?

That could be the case in Wyoming, Minnesota, but they've got a lot more to offer than just cruising, donut eating, and protecting and serving. This police department has whit, charm and a really good sense of humor.

Their twitter account is definitive proof of that. The town itself has a population of 7,887, but they have over 38K followers. Some people love it so much that they actually want to move here. It didn't take me long to follow them myself and this is what happened.

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but @wyomingpd ‘s tweets are really starting to convince me to move to Minnesota. I’m from Wisconsin, so naturally I don’t like the Vikings, but I’ll make do. — Jack Ulmer (@jack_ulmer) February 5, 2019

I don't know who the admin for the @wyomingpd Twitter account is, but I'd sure like to be friends with them...and maybe even have them on our show... — Mandy James (@MandyJOnAir) February 6, 2019

I know the individual responsible for making the spontaneous utterances as tweets and feeling like their funny ALL the time. To win their heart over, either buy them a llama or an energy drink. I’m not kidding. -- — Derek Jahn (@derek_jahn) February 8, 2019

@MandyJOnAir get them the food!!! We need this!! — NeverJennyButAlwaysJennyRaptor (@EMT4333) February 7, 2019

I'm still trying to get the on with the Wolf Wake Up Crew, but until that happens, here are some of my favorite tweets.

Due to the excessive amount of people who are driving too fast for conditions and/or not turning their headlights on in inclement weather I have run out of sarcastic ways to remind you all to knock it off.



Congrats Mother Nature, you win. — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) February 10, 2019

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳| We see you

┳┻| _ not turning your headlights on

┻┳| •.•) when its snowing.

┳┻|⊂ﾉ

┻┳| — Wyoming (MN) Police (@wyomingpd) February 10, 2019

