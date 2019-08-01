Sodalicious...Sam's Club is Selling Grapes that Taste Like Grape Soda

If you're a fan of Cotton Candy grapes, there's a pretty good chance you're really going to like these- Grape Soda Grapes.

Oh yah, I know we call it pop here in Minne-SODA, but don't let it deter you from giving them a try if you can find them.

According to Delish, it's a flavor exclusive that you can find at a limited number of Sam's Clubs and sadly they're only availbable for a limited time.

It sounds like they might be worth the hunt because a rep says they taste like the real thing with "the intense sweet flavor of your favorite grape pop with a unique tropical twist." Yum.

Sam's Club shoppers and employees, you know what to do, please report back if and when you find these.