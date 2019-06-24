St. Louis Park Dog Mistakes Phone for Chew Toy; Calls 911

If you have a dog, you might want to make sure that you've got everything picked up off the floor and couch before you plan on leaving them alone for even the shortest amount of time; if you don't, whatever you left behind could end up being a chew toy like one Saint Louis Park's family's phone did.

According to Fox 9, Jack was chewing on a cordless phone when he accidentally dialed emergency dispatchers, who only heard the sounds of rustling on the other end. That prompted police to head to the residence to see what was going on.

Officers went to his house and were met by Jack's family who seemed confused by the visit until they found Jack gnawing on the cordless phone.